Boqii (NYSE:BQ) Stock Price Up 15.2%

Boqii Holding Limited (NYSE:BQ) shares rose 15.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.50 and last traded at $6.29. Approximately 847,419 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 136% from the average daily volume of 359,603 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.46.

BQ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Boqii in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Boqii in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Get Boqii alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.73.

Boqii (NYSE:BQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $33.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.48 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Boqii Holding Limited will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Boqii stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boqii Holding Limited (NYSE:BQ) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 54,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Boqii at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

About Boqii (NYSE:BQ)

Boqii Holding Limited operates a pet-focused platform in the People's Republic of China. The company offers food, treats, shampoos, cages, toys, apparel, OTC veterinary drugs, and other pet products to pet parents, and small and medium pet businesses through e-commerce platforms and offline distribution network.

See Also: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Boqii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boqii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.