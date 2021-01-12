BoringDAO (BOR) Market Capitalization Achieves $13.73 Million

BoringDAO (CURRENCY:BOR) traded up 11.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. One BoringDAO token can currently be purchased for approximately $313.47 or 0.00887224 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BoringDAO has traded down 19.2% against the US dollar. BoringDAO has a total market cap of $13.73 million and $3.55 million worth of BoringDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002829 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000842 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.40 or 0.00023767 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.01 or 0.00110411 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.79 or 0.00064515 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.51 or 0.00253351 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.37 or 0.00060472 BTC.

BoringDAO Token Profile

BoringDAO’s total supply is 200,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,813 tokens. BoringDAO’s official message board is boringdao-defi.medium.com . The official website for BoringDAO is www.boringdao.com

BoringDAO Token Trading

BoringDAO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoringDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BoringDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BoringDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

