Borqs Technologies (NASDAQ:BRQS) Shares Down 5.2%

Shares of Borqs Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS) were down 5.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.16 and last traded at $1.27. Approximately 7,423,258 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 11,538,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.34.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.09.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Borqs Technologies stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Borqs Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 69,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Borqs Technologies as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.13% of the company’s stock.

Borqs Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides development services, software solutions, and products for Android-based smart connected devices in China, India, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Mobile Virtual Network Operator Services and Connected Solutions.

