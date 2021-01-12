Bounty0x Trading Down 7.3% Over Last Week (BNTY)

Bounty0x (CURRENCY:BNTY) traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 12th. One Bounty0x token can currently be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Bounty0x has a market cap of $329,794.26 and approximately $30,426.00 worth of Bounty0x was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bounty0x has traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00040970 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00005431 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00045417 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $128.09 or 0.00381271 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,429.45 or 0.04254840 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002979 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00013976 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002976 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Bounty0x Profile

Bounty0x (CRYPTO:BNTY) is a token. It was first traded on December 15th, 2017. Bounty0x’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 232,720,097 tokens. The Reddit community for Bounty0x is /r/Bounty0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bounty0x is bounty0x.io . Bounty0x’s official Twitter account is @bounty0x and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bounty0x Token Trading

Bounty0x can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bounty0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bounty0x should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bounty0x using one of the exchanges listed above.

