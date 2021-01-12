BowX Acquisition (OTCMKTS:BOWXU) Stock Price Down 0.6%

BowX Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:BOWXU) was down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.92 and last traded at $10.92. Approximately 60,142 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 104,157 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.99.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.56.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BowX Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $19,575,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in BowX Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $2,083,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of BowX Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,661,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of BowX Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,283,000. Finally, Omni Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of BowX Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,263,000.

Bowx Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It primarily focuses on businesses in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

