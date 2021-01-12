BoxScore Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BOXS) Short Interest Update

BoxScore Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BOXS) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 123,700 shares, an increase of 24,640.0% from the December 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,784,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS BOXS opened at $0.03 on Tuesday. BoxScore Brands has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.01.

About BoxScore Brands

BoxScore Brands, Inc develops, markets, and distributes various self-serve electronic kiosks and mall/airport co-branded islands in North America. It operates its kiosks in high-traffic host locations, such as big box stores, restaurants, malls, airports, casinos, universities, and colleges. The company was formerly known as U-Vend, Inc and changed its name to BoxScore Brands, Inc in February 2018.

