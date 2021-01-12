Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, twelve have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.43.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial cut Boyd Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. ValuEngine lowered Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Boyd Gaming from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist lifted their price target on Boyd Gaming from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their target price on Boyd Gaming from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th.

BYD stock traded up $1.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.96. 23,906 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 891,063. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.78, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 2.24. Boyd Gaming has a 52-week low of $6.44 and a 52-week high of $48.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $652.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.68 million. Boyd Gaming had a negative return on equity of 1.09% and a negative net margin of 2.71%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Keith Smith sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total transaction of $1,008,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,248,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,341,115.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP William R. Boyd sold 53,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total value of $1,674,027.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $876,003.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 239,226 shares of company stock worth $8,750,731 in the last ninety days. 29.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the third quarter worth $25,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the third quarter worth $42,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the third quarter worth $55,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the third quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the second quarter worth $99,000. Institutional investors own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of October 26, 2020, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

