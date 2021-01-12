BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) Shares Up 5.1%

BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP)’s stock price shot up 5.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.92 and last traded at $12.89. 713,883 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 27% from the average session volume of 562,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.27.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BPMP. Barclays raised shares of BP Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of BP Midstream Partners in a report on Friday, September 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. BidaskClub raised shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.70.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.10 and its 200-day moving average is $10.78. The company has a current ratio of 15.46, a quick ratio of 15.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. BP Midstream Partners had a net margin of 133.81% and a return on equity of 71.35%. The company had revenue of $33.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that BP Midstream Partners LP will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BPMP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 943,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,817,000 after acquiring an additional 104,680 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of BP Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $917,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 999,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 9,999 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BP Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of BP Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $266,000. 38.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BP Midstream Partners LP owns, acquires, develops, and operates pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. It owns onshore crude oil pipeline system, onshore refined products pipeline system, onshore diluent pipeline system, refined product terminalling system, and offshore natural gas pipeline system, as well as interests in five offshore crude oil pipeline systems.

