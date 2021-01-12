BPM (OTCMKTS:BPMI) Shares Up 566.7%

Shares of BPM Inc. (OTCMKTS:BPMI) shot up 566.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.20 and last traded at $0.20. 400 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.03.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.04.

About BPM (OTCMKTS:BPMI)

BPM Inc manufactures machine glazed papers for confectionery and candy wrap, dairy, meat, poultry, bakery, and food wraps markets. The company offers converted materials; custom web, toll printing, converting, and rewinding services; and post-consumer recycled fine papers for commercial printing, offices, schools, and business applications.

