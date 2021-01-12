BQT Price Down 3.1% Over Last Week (BQTX)

BQT (CURRENCY:BQTX) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. One BQT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. BQT has a market capitalization of $784,961.35 and approximately $1,384.00 worth of BQT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BQT has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BQT Profile

BQTX is a coin. BQT’s total supply is 800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 584,505,737 coins. The official website for BQT is bqt.io . BQT’s official Twitter account is @bqt_ico and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BQT is /r/bqtplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The aim of BQT is to build a community and culture of Crypto Traders utilizing the Platform, helping the community and benefiting from the community.BQT Exchange Platform provides secure, interactive and flexible P2P Trading Environment and user-friendly interface for its community to manage various types of transactions consisting of many crypto assets. BQT platform allows traders globally to negotiate their Crypto Asset trades directly interacting with each other and sharing their experience with the community. “

BQT Coin Trading

BQT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BQT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BQT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BQT using one of the exchanges listed above.

