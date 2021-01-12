Bravatek Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BVTK) Short Interest Update

Bravatek Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BVTK) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,219,500 shares, a growth of 26,410.9% from the December 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days.
Shares of BVTK stock opened at $0.01 on Tuesday. Bravatek Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.04.
Bravatek Solutions Company Profile
Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders
Receive News & Ratings for Bravatek Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bravatek Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.