Bread Price Up 1.7% Over Last Week (BRD)

Bread (CURRENCY:BRD) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. One Bread token can now be bought for approximately $0.0628 or 0.00000191 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bread has traded up 1.7% against the dollar. Bread has a total market cap of $5.57 million and approximately $103,253.00 worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.55 or 0.00041208 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00005428 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00042742 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.77 or 0.00370342 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,416.58 or 0.04308360 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003042 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00014123 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003041 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Bread Token Profile

Bread (CRYPTO:BRD) is a token. It launched on December 16th, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,733,978 tokens. Bread’s official website is BRD.com . The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bread Token Trading

Bread can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bread directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bread should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bread using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

