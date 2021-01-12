Bremer Bank National Association Buys 2,106 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Bremer Bank National Association lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,806 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,383 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 52,434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in Truist Financial by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 54,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1.1% in the third quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 25,633 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on TFC. Truist downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Truist Financial from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays raised their target price on Truist Financial from $47.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $46.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.25.

Shares of NYSE TFC traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,324,170. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.72. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $24.01 and a 1 year high of $56.53.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.09. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP Kimberly Moore-Wright sold 1,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total transaction of $61,637.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $153,706.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,387 shares of company stock valued at $342,162. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

