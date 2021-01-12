Bremer Bank National Association Has $10.80 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Bremer Bank National Association boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 199,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,871 shares during the period. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 2.6% of Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Bremer Bank National Association owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares worth $10,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 121.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,194,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $390,420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,946,046 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,822,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $804,403,000 after buying an additional 669,361 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,078,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $112,826,000 after acquiring an additional 375,722 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $18,028,000. Finally, MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,063.7% in the 3rd quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 318,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,305,000 after acquiring an additional 291,469 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,158,558. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $50.77 and a 1-year high of $54.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.10.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were given a $0.136 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 23rd.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

