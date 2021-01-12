Bremer Bank National Association Has $3.01 Million Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Bremer Bank National Association boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 303.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,344 shares during the quarter. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Bank bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $342,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in NextEra Energy by 19.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,522,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $365,696,000 after acquiring an additional 242,871 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its position in NextEra Energy by 15.3% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 33,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,080,000 after acquiring an additional 4,464 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at $387,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth about $593,000. 17.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

In related news, Director James L. Robo sold 165,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total transaction of $12,293,543.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 121,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total value of $9,077,356.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 336,188 shares of company stock worth $24,990,497 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $71.50 to $73.25 in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. ValuEngine downgraded NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $83.75 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.08.

Shares of NYSE NEE traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $79.66. 199,913 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,856,668. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.85. The company has a market capitalization of $156.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.15. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.70 and a 52-week high of $83.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.02). NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 27th were issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.03%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.99%.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.