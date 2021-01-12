Bremer Bank National Association Has $4.07 Million Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Bremer Bank National Association boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,111 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 981 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International makes up approximately 1.0% of Bremer Bank National Association’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HON. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 73.0% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 98.0% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HON traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $208.17. 35,263 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,585,145. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $210.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.89. The stock has a market cap of $146.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.89, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $101.08 and a one year high of $216.70.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.65 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on HON. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $174.00 to $169.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $178.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. HSBC lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.06.

In other news, Director D Scott Davis sold 2,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total transaction of $419,793.46. Also, CEO Rajeev Gautam sold 29,606 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.35, for a total value of $5,398,654.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 792,949 shares of company stock worth $3,067,475. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. The Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

