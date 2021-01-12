Bremer Bank National Association Reduces Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Bremer Bank National Association trimmed its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,053 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 973 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories accounts for approximately 1.4% of Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $5,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Advisors LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 2,806 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2,993.9% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,084 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 3,952 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 110,000 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $12,044,000 after acquiring an additional 20,100 shares in the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 84,433 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $9,244,000 after purchasing an additional 6,515 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Phebe N. Novakovic sold 4,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total value of $513,871.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,695,366.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert E. Funck sold 83,333 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.83, for a total value of $9,069,130.39. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 265,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,899,806.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ABT traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $109.42. The stock had a trading volume of 66,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,963,262. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $108.41 and its 200 day moving average is $104.77. The firm has a market cap of $193.93 billion, a PE ratio of 58.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $61.61 and a 1 year high of $115.14.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

ABT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.82.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

