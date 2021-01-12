Bremer Bank National Association Sells 6,794 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Bremer Bank National Association reduced its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 330,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,794 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 5.5% of Bremer Bank National Association’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $22,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,529,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,865,096,000 after purchasing an additional 7,024,881 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $333,108,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,860,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,221,947,000 after purchasing an additional 2,811,276 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,262,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NextCapital Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.0% during the third quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 7,378,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,629,000 after purchasing an additional 849,491 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $1.00 on Tuesday, reaching $70.75. The stock had a trading volume of 5,801,804 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.71.

