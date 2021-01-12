Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU) will report earnings per share of $0.22 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Bright Scholar Education’s earnings. Bright Scholar Education posted earnings of $0.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bright Scholar Education will report full year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.65 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Bright Scholar Education.

Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $95.24 million for the quarter. Bright Scholar Education had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 4.62%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Bright Scholar Education from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bright Scholar Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bright Scholar Education stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 217,888 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,545 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Bright Scholar Education worth $1,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Bright Scholar Education stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,761. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.86. Bright Scholar Education has a 12 month low of $5.51 and a 12 month high of $9.75.

About Bright Scholar Education

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited, an education service provider, operates and provides K-12 schools and complementary education services in China and internationally. Its schools comprise international and bilingual schools, and kindergartens. The company also offers a range of complementary education services, including international camps and after-school programs, as well as international education consulting services.

