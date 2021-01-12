Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.13.

BCOV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brightcove from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Brightcove from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Brightcove from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine cut Brightcove from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Brightcove from $12.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd.

BCOV opened at $18.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $718.97 million, a PE ratio of -48.81, a P/E/G ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.27. Brightcove has a fifty-two week low of $5.44 and a fifty-two week high of $19.46.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.13. Brightcove had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 7.61%. The business had revenue of $49.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. Brightcove’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brightcove will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brightcove during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Brightcove by 59.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,582 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Brightcove during the 1st quarter worth $74,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 558.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,021 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 7,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brightcove during the 3rd quarter valued at $128,000. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product include Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Video Marketing Suite, a suite of video technologies to drive awareness, engagement, and conversion; Enterprise Video Suite, an enterprise-class platform for internal communications, employee training, live streaming, marketing, and e-commerce videos; and OTT Flow, a service for media companies and content owners to deploy direct-to-consumer, live and on-demand video services across platforms.

