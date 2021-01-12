Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $12.27

Shares of Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.27 and traded as high as $18.18. Brightcove shares last traded at $18.06, with a volume of 123,581 shares traded.
Several research analysts have recently commented on BCOV shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Brightcove from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Brightcove from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brightcove from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Brightcove from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Colliers Securities raised their price objective on shares of Brightcove from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Brightcove has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.70.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $718.90 million, a PE ratio of -48.81, a PEG ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.91.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tenzing Global Management LLC raised its stake in Brightcove by 3.7% during the third quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 3,887,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,808,000 after purchasing an additional 137,500 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Brightcove in the 3rd quarter valued at about $367,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brightcove by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 284,177 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 24,659 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brightcove by 169.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 132,402 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 83,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brightcove in the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.85% of the company’s stock.
About Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV)
Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product include Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Video Marketing Suite, a suite of video technologies to drive awareness, engagement, and conversion; Enterprise Video Suite, an enterprise-class platform for internal communications, employee training, live streaming, marketing, and e-commerce videos; and OTT Flow, a service for media companies and content owners to deploy direct-to-consumer, live and on-demand video services across platforms.
