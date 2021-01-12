Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $12.27

Shares of Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.27 and traded as high as $18.18. Brightcove shares last traded at $18.06, with a volume of 123,581 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BCOV shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Brightcove from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Brightcove from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brightcove from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Brightcove from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Colliers Securities raised their price objective on shares of Brightcove from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Brightcove has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.70.

Get Brightcove alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $718.90 million, a PE ratio of -48.81, a PEG ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.91.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The software maker reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.13. Brightcove had a negative net margin of 7.61% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%. The business had revenue of $49.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Brightcove Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tenzing Global Management LLC raised its stake in Brightcove by 3.7% during the third quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 3,887,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,808,000 after purchasing an additional 137,500 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Brightcove in the 3rd quarter valued at about $367,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brightcove by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 284,177 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 24,659 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brightcove by 169.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 132,402 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 83,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brightcove in the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

About Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV)

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product include Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Video Marketing Suite, a suite of video technologies to drive awareness, engagement, and conversion; Enterprise Video Suite, an enterprise-class platform for internal communications, employee training, live streaming, marketing, and e-commerce videos; and OTT Flow, a service for media companies and content owners to deploy direct-to-consumer, live and on-demand video services across platforms.

Further Reading: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Brightcove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brightcove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.