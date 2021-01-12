Brilliance China Automotive (OTCMKTS:BCAUY) Shares Up 1%

Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BCAUY)’s stock price shot up 1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.64 and last traded at $8.50. 9,714 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 11,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.42.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brilliance China Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th.

Get Brilliance China Automotive alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.50 and its 200-day moving average is $9.31. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.45.

Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells BMW vehicles and automotive components in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers minibuses under the JinBei, Renault, Haise, Grand Haise, and Granse brands, as well as multi-purpose vehicles under the Huasong brand.

Further Reading: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Brilliance China Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brilliance China Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.