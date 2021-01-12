(BRK.B) (NYSE:BRK.B) Hits New 1-Year High at $233.98

Posted by on Jan 12th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

(BRK.B) (NYSE:BRK.B)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $233.98 and last traded at $233.03, with a volume of 5609241 shares. The stock had previously closed at $233.43.

The firm has a market capitalization of $546.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $228.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.79.

(BRK.B) (NYSE:BRK.B) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $63.02 billion during the quarter. (BRK.B) had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 5.25%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that (BRK.B) (NYSE:BRK.B) will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About (BRK.B) (NYSE:BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses. It provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. The company also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydro, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Further Reading: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for (BRK.B) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for (BRK.B) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.