(BRK.B) (NYSE:BRK.B) Hits New 1-Year High at $233.98

(BRK.B) (NYSE:BRK.B)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $233.98 and last traded at $233.03, with a volume of 5609241 shares. The stock had previously closed at $233.43.

The firm has a market capitalization of $546.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $228.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.79.

(BRK.B) (NYSE:BRK.B) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $63.02 billion during the quarter. (BRK.B) had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 5.25%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that (BRK.B) (NYSE:BRK.B) will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses. It provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. The company also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydro, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

