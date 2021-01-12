Brokerages Anticipate American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $296.28 Million

Equities analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) will report sales of $296.28 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for American Homes 4 Rent’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $301.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $290.23 million. American Homes 4 Rent posted sales of $284.01 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will report full-year sales of $1.17 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.26 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover American Homes 4 Rent.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.21). American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $310.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered American Homes 4 Rent from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised American Homes 4 Rent from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.73.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, CIO Jack E. Corrigan sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total value of $859,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Bryan Smith sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $1,500,500.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 146,611 shares of company stock valued at $4,324,345. 21.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 77,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,337,000 after acquiring an additional 3,778 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 552,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,713,000 after acquiring an additional 25,919 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $405,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 379,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,818,000 after acquiring an additional 17,572 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMH stock opened at $29.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. American Homes 4 Rent has a fifty-two week low of $17.50 and a fifty-two week high of $32.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.78. The firm has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.08, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.56.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 18.02%.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

