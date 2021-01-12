Brokerages Anticipate Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) to Announce $0.38 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Four Corners Property Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the lowest is $0.37. Four Corners Property Trust reported earnings per share of $0.36 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Four Corners Property Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.45 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Four Corners Property Trust.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27. Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 45.45%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FCPT shares. Raymond James upped their target price on Four Corners Property Trust from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Four Corners Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BidaskClub raised Four Corners Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. TheStreet raised Four Corners Property Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Four Corners Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Four Corners Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.25.

Shares of NYSE FCPT traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $27.54. The company had a trading volume of 601,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,757. Four Corners Property Trust has a 12-month low of $12.80 and a 12-month high of $32.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74 and a beta of 0.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a $0.317 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. This is an increase from Four Corners Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.37%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 23.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 37.8% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 155.7% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 23.8% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. 83.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

