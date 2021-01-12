Brokerages Anticipate KB Home (NYSE:KBH) to Announce $0.87 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect KB Home (NYSE:KBH) to post earnings of $0.87 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for KB Home’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.77 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.93. KB Home reported earnings of $1.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 33.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, January 12th.

On average, analysts expect that KB Home will report full year earnings of $2.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $2.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.68. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for KB Home.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zelman & Associates cut shares of KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KB Home from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of KB Home from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. KB Home currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.41.

In related news, COO Matthew W. Mandino sold 9,248 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.73, for a total value of $376,671.04. Also, EVP Albert Z. Praw sold 18,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total transaction of $763,681.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 139,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,637,981.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 469,583 shares of company stock worth $16,975,408 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.36% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of KB Home by 137.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,658,797 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $142,931,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697,326 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in KB Home by 176.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,166,106 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,640,000 after buying an additional 1,381,606 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in KB Home during the second quarter worth about $18,382,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in KB Home by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 762,265 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,264,000 after acquiring an additional 281,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors grew its holdings in shares of KB Home by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 595,919 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,877,000 after buying an additional 171,983 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

KB Home stock opened at $33.71 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.10. KB Home has a fifty-two week low of $9.82 and a fifty-two week high of $42.20. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.95.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

