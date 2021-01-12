Brokerages Anticipate Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $52.25 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) to post $52.25 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Lakeland Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $50.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $54.00 million. Lakeland Financial reported sales of $50.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lakeland Financial will report full year sales of $206.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $203.50 million to $209.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $206.75 million, with estimates ranging from $198.50 million to $215.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Lakeland Financial.

Get Lakeland Financial alerts:

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $53.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.80 million. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 33.90% and a return on equity of 13.31%.

LKFN has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Lakeland Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. BidaskClub cut shares of Lakeland Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lakeland Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Shares of LKFN opened at $58.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 0.93. Lakeland Financial has a 1 year low of $30.49 and a 1 year high of $59.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.31.

In related news, Director Michael L. Kubacki sold 21,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total transaction of $1,126,009.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Lakeland Financial by 119.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 347,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,187,000 after purchasing an additional 188,772 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in Lakeland Financial by 39.1% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 632,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,042,000 after purchasing an additional 177,647 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Lakeland Financial by 69.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 73,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,042,000 after purchasing an additional 30,199 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in Lakeland Financial by 4.6% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 442,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,223,000 after purchasing an additional 19,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Lakeland Financial by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,290,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,145,000 after purchasing an additional 17,032 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.22% of the company’s stock.

About Lakeland Financial

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

See Also: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lakeland Financial (LKFN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.