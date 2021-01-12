Brokerages Anticipate Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) to Announce $0.02 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) to report earnings per share of $0.02 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Travelzoo’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.00. Travelzoo posted earnings of ($0.05) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 140%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Travelzoo will report full-year earnings of ($1.30) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.40. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Travelzoo.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The information services provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. Travelzoo had a negative return on equity of 103.25% and a negative net margin of 16.47%. The firm had revenue of $13.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.01 million.

TZOO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Travelzoo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Barrington Research cut Travelzoo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Noble Financial assumed coverage on Travelzoo in a report on Monday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.50 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Travelzoo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.50.

In other news, CEO Holger Bartel sold 50,000 shares of Travelzoo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.80, for a total value of $390,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 55.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TZOO. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Travelzoo in the 2nd quarter worth about $120,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 195.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,115 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 35,774 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in shares of Travelzoo by 42.3% during the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 24,516 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 7,286 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in Travelzoo during the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Travelzoo during the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TZOO traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.17. 34,726 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,004. Travelzoo has a 52 week low of $3.04 and a 52 week high of $12.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.84 and a beta of 2.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.70.

Travelzoo provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website; Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter; and Newsflash email alert service.

