Brokerages Expect Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) will report $0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Atlassian’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the lowest is $0.30. Atlassian reported earnings per share of $0.37 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Atlassian will report full year earnings of $1.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.14. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.82. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Atlassian.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $459.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.13 million. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 21.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share.

TEAM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Atlassian from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Atlassian from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Pritchard Capital increased their price objective on Atlassian from $243.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Atlassian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Atlassian from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.41.

TEAM traded up $3.52 on Tuesday, reaching $234.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 905,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,075,370. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $231.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.48. The company has a market capitalization of $30.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -162.63, a P/E/G ratio of 72.05 and a beta of 0.98. Atlassian has a fifty-two week low of $110.01 and a fifty-two week high of $250.03.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Atlassian by 5.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,000,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,090,859,000 after acquiring an additional 321,134 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Atlassian by 4.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,318,441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $603,260,000 after acquiring an additional 140,579 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited raised its position in Atlassian by 10.7% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 2,660,555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $483,662,000 after acquiring an additional 257,568 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Atlassian by 60.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,816,304 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $330,186,000 after acquiring an additional 681,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Atlassian by 238.0% in the third quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,696,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $308,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

