Brokerages Expect Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) to Post $0.30 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.30 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Healthcare Services Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.31. Healthcare Services Group reported earnings per share of $0.25 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group will report full year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.26. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.22. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Healthcare Services Group.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $435.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.96 million. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

In other Healthcare Services Group news, Director Robert L. Frome sold 5,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.34, for a total transaction of $111,722.34. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,044.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Andrew Kush sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total transaction of $47,080.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,188 shares in the company, valued at $239,825.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,301 shares of company stock valued at $519,750 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HCSG. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 77.9% during the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 70.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 96.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Healthcare Services Group stock traded up $1.31 on Tuesday, reaching $32.03. 465,462 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 657,997. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 26.69 and a beta of 0.41. Healthcare Services Group has a twelve month low of $15.80 and a twelve month high of $32.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th were given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 19th. This is a positive change from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 94.25%.

About Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

