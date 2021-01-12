Brokers Set Expectations for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:DRNA)

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) – Equities researchers at B. Riley issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 11th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.91 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on DRNA. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. BidaskClub downgraded Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

Shares of DRNA opened at $24.10 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.32 and its 200 day moving average is $21.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -14.97 and a beta of 1.40. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $11.75 and a 12-month high of $27.10.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.12). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 71.72% and a negative net margin of 88.81%. The firm had revenue of $48.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.72 million.

In other news, COO James B. Weissman sold 8,720 shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total value of $176,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 30,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $617,716. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Adam Koppel sold 1,000,000 shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total value of $23,400,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,080,180 shares of company stock valued at $25,181,982. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 6,310 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 157,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,833,000 after acquiring an additional 3,661 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 593,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,907,000 after acquiring an additional 81,449 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,336,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,760,000 after acquiring an additional 385,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 39,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 8,101 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare diseases, viral infectious diseases, chronic liver diseases, and cardiometabolic diseases.

