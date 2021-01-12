Brokers Set Expectations for Virtu Financial, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Virtu Financial in a note issued to investors on Sunday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $5.21 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.20. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Virtu Financial’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.80 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.96 EPS.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $656.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.12 million. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 48.31%. Virtu Financial’s revenue was up 71.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on VIRT. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Virtu Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Virtu Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Virtu Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.40.

Shares of VIRT stock opened at $24.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55 and a beta of -0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.15 and its 200 day moving average is $24.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Virtu Financial has a 52-week low of $14.94 and a 52-week high of $28.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 157.38%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 2.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 66.4% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 19.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 11.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 0.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 365,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.34% of the company’s stock.

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

