BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) Shares Sold by Albert D Mason Inc.

Albert D Mason Inc. trimmed its holdings in BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) by 23.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,903 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. owned 0.50% of BRT Apartments worth $1,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio increased its position in BRT Apartments by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BRT Apartments during the 3rd quarter valued at $155,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in BRT Apartments by 5,712.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 30,845 shares during the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC grew its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 69.1% in the 3rd quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 125,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 51,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 3.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. 32.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on BRT. BidaskClub cut shares of BRT Apartments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut BRT Apartments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. BTIG Research started coverage on BRT Apartments in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BRT Apartments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on BRT Apartments from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.83.

NYSE:BRT traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.75. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,720. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. BRT Apartments Corp. has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $18.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.61.

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.04. BRT Apartments had a negative return on equity of 5.35% and a negative net margin of 37.22%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BRT Apartments Corp. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 17th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 16th.

BRT Apartments Profile

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties.

