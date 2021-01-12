Brunello Cucinelli (OTCMKTS:BCUCY) Given “Sell” Rating at Societe Generale

Brunello Cucinelli (OTCMKTS:BCUCY)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Societe Generale in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Brunello Cucinelli in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Brunello Cucinelli stock remained flat at $$20.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 88 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 620. Brunello Cucinelli has a one year low of $12.00 and a one year high of $25.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.23.

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells clothing and accessories in Italy, Europe, North America, Greater China, and internationally. The company offers women's collection, including knitwear, coats and jackets, top wear, dresses, shirts, trousers, skirts, travelwear, footwear, small leather goods, bags, and accessories; men's collection, such as knitwear, coats and jackets, blazers, suits, top wear, shirts, trousers, travelwear, footwear, bags, small leather goods, and accessories; and lifestyle products, such as dining, home studio, leisure time, and others.

