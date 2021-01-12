BTIG Research Downgrades Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) to Neutral

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) was downgraded by stock analysts at BTIG Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Redfin from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer downgraded Redfin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Wolfe Research started coverage on Redfin in a report on Friday, November 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Redfin from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Redfin from $63.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.67.

RDFN stock opened at $77.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.11 and a 200-day moving average of $49.44. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.84 and a beta of 1.90. Redfin has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $83.71.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $236.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.52 million. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 20.93% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. Redfin’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Redfin will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert J. Bass sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total value of $103,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,825. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.95, for a total value of $2,457,000.00. Insiders have sold 113,321 shares of company stock valued at $5,840,912 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 719.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in shares of Redfin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Redfin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Redfin by 757.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Redfin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. 89.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

