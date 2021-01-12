BTR Capital Management Inc. Acquires 16,974 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

BTR Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 285.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,974 shares during the quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,081,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,132,928,000 after acquiring an additional 50,698 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,529,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $979,671,000 after acquiring an additional 53,689 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,129,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $868,636,000 after acquiring an additional 191,305 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,208,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $530,357,000 after acquiring an additional 13,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,522,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $365,696,000 after buying an additional 242,871 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NEE traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $79.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,623,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,681,167. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.70 and a 12-month high of $83.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $156.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.05.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 27th were issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.02%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.99%.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 121,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total transaction of $9,077,356.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James L. Robo sold 165,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $12,293,543.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 336,188 shares of company stock worth $24,990,497 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NEE. BidaskClub upgraded NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $71.50 to $73.25 in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.08.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

