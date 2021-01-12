BTR Capital Management Inc. Acquires 5,120 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

BTR Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 31.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,595 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,120 shares during the quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Woodstock Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,456,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 569,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,062,000 after buying an additional 12,790 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 37.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 86,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,950,000 after buying an additional 3,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 35,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.39. The stock had a trading volume of 850,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,346,682. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $36.03 and a 12 month high of $71.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.70.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.