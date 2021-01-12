BTR Capital Management Inc. Buys 2,090 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

BTR Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 194,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares during the period. MetLife comprises approximately 1.4% of BTR Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $9,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 3,324.8% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 601,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,361,000 after acquiring an additional 584,028 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 17.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 33,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 5,132 shares in the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 21.0% during the third quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 85,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after acquiring an additional 14,908 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 18.1% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 39,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 2.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,507,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,126,000 after acquiring an additional 110,024 shares in the last quarter. 66.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. TheStreet raised shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.82.

Shares of MET stock traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $50.20. 4,347,627 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,967,361. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.23 and its 200-day moving average is $41.03. The company has a market cap of $45.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.85 and a fifty-two week high of $53.28.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $16.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 8.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.11%.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, December 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

