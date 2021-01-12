BTR Capital Management Inc. Buys 7,003 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

BTR Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,003 shares during the period. Crown Castle International accounts for approximately 2.4% of BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $15,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CCI. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 91.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,557,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $595,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701,957 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Crown Castle International by 58.3% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,234,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $372,065,000 after purchasing an additional 822,902 shares during the period. Natixis grew its holdings in Crown Castle International by 2,648.3% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 662,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,365,000 after purchasing an additional 638,734 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Crown Castle International by 60.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,446,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $240,869,000 after purchasing an additional 547,049 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Crown Castle International by 63.4% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 912,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,953,000 after purchasing an additional 354,245 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CCI traded down $2.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $150.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,275,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,319,142. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.04, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $158.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.12. Crown Castle International Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $114.18 and a fifty-two week high of $180.00.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($1.09). Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $1.33 per share. This is an increase from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is 93.50%.

CCI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $177.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Crown Castle International from $148.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Crown Castle International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.30.

In other news, Director J Landis Martin purchased 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $161.22 per share, with a total value of $1,007,625.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 139,543 shares in the company, valued at $22,497,122.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.32, for a total value of $985,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 186,679 shares in the company, valued at $30,675,093.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

