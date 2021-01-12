BTR Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

BTR Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,465 shares during the period. Discover Financial Services comprises about 1.4% of BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $8,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $535,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 103.8% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the third quarter valued at $44,000. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DFS has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $68.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $54.50 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $68.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.35.

In other news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 1,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total value of $102,942.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DFS traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.33. The stock had a trading volume of 3,008,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,884,948. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.48 and its 200 day moving average is $65.06. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $23.25 and a 12-month high of $98.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $29.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 1.78.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.82. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Direct Banking and Payment Services. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

