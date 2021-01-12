BTR Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

BTR Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 29.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 349,944 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 145,117 shares during the period. BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $4,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 0.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 151,634,108 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,869,647,000 after buying an additional 642,630 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 5.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,053,852 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $173,283,000 after buying an additional 783,163 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 15.3% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,011,671 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $135,774,000 after buying an additional 1,462,566 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 2.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,973,898 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $110,648,000 after buying an additional 203,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 1.8% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 8,171,302 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $100,743,000 after buying an additional 146,000 shares in the last quarter. 55.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

KMI stock traded up $0.47 on Tuesday, hitting $15.21. 24,168,970 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,398,559. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.42 and a twelve month high of $22.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 304.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.08.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.21. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on KMI. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Kinder Morgan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.56.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

See Also: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.