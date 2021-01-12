BTR Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

BTR Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 767 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service accounts for 1.4% of BTR Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $9,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 44,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,477,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 69,270 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,980 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.8% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 123,272 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 6 Meridian purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the third quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.1% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded up $2.05 on Tuesday, reaching $163.91. 4,562,913 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,985,646. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.59, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.98. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $178.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $168.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.42. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 156.85%. The business had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. Analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on UPS shares. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $186.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $214.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $176.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.83.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.