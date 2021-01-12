BTR Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

BTR Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,362 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 520 shares during the quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $7,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Constellation Brands by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,335,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,694,000 after buying an additional 522,569 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Constellation Brands by 668.2% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in Constellation Brands by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 25,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,469,000 after buying an additional 6,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Constellation Brands by 304.9% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 42,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,369,000 after buying an additional 31,717 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STZ traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $228.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,678,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,643,581. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.28 and a fifty-two week high of $240.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.29. The firm has a market cap of $44.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.68. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 8th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.20%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $218.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $154.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Constellation Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $196.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Constellation Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.38.

In other news, Director Judy Schmeling sold 5,662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.51, for a total value of $1,163,597.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,042,358.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 6,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.78, for a total transaction of $1,395,786.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

