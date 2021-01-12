BTR Capital Management Inc. Has $1.06 Million Stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

BTR Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,530 shares during the quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 3,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 3,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Shares of Eversource Energy stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,197,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,835,933. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $60.69 and a 52 week high of $99.42. The stock has a market cap of $30.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.19.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.02. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Eversource Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were paid a $0.5675 dividend. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is currently 65.80%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ES shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America raised shares of Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 5th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.60.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

Featured Story: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.