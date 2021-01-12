BTR Capital Management Inc. Has $11.12 Million Stock Holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

BTR Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,850 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Engineering Group accounts for 1.7% of BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. BTR Capital Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Jacobs Engineering Group worth $11,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of J. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $98,186,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the 2nd quarter worth $320,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the 2nd quarter worth $1,571,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the 2nd quarter worth $3,298,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the 2nd quarter worth $2,565,000. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

In other Jacobs Engineering Group news, EVP Dawne S. Hickton sold 2,347 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $255,823.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,771 shares in the company, valued at $3,354,039. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.98, for a total value of $2,119,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,726,236.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,802 shares of company stock valued at $7,977,002 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Engineering Group stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $113.58. The stock had a trading volume of 450,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 807,971. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $14.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.92. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a one year low of $59.29 and a one year high of $116.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.14.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 3.63%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered Jacobs Engineering Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Argus increased their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $107.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Jacobs Engineering Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.31.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding J? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J).

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.