BTR Capital Management Inc. Has $3.49 Million Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

BTR Capital Management Inc. grew its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the period. BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $3,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Murphy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in CSX by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,499,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in CSX by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,827 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in CSX by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 37,773 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,934,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc raised its holdings in CSX by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 20,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in CSX by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,370 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 3,986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.57, for a total value of $349,054.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,130,989.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSX traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $95.89. 3,169,775 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,066,237. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $46.81 and a twelve month high of $97.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.25 and a 200 day moving average of $80.49. The stock has a market cap of $73.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.18.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 26.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

CSX announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 21st that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to buy up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CSX. TD Securities boosted their price objective on CSX from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised CSX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $89.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Barclays raised CSX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Raymond James upped their price target on CSX from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised CSX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.78.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

