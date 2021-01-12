BTR Capital Management Inc. Increases Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

BTR Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 592.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,804 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,755 shares during the period. BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COP. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth $25,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth $33,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on COP shares. BidaskClub upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. KeyCorp upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America raised ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $28.62 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

COP traded up $2.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.42. 12,994,395 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,709,718. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $20.84 and a 1-year high of $65.61.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy producer reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe and North Africa; Asia Pacific and Middle East; Other International; and Corporate & Other.

