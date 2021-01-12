BTR Capital Management Inc. Purchases 33,220 Shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL)

BTR Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) by 41.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,910 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,220 shares during the quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold were worth $4,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 408,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,420,000 after purchasing an additional 54,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 402,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,609,000 after buying an additional 35,132 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold during the 2nd quarter worth about $278,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 45,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after buying an additional 7,749 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,062,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,491,000 after buying an additional 71,405 shares during the period. 46.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Kirkland Lake Gold from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Kirkland Lake Gold from $64.75 to $62.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Kirkland Lake Gold from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Kirkland Lake Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kirkland Lake Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.90.

NYSE:KL traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $41.03. 1,561,585 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,365,234. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a twelve month low of $18.02 and a twelve month high of $57.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.29 and a 200 day moving average of $46.72. The stock has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.73.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.01). Kirkland Lake Gold had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 33.21%. The firm had revenue of $632.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.88 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 65.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

About Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. The company's principal properties include the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada.

