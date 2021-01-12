BTR Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

BTR Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 98.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,987 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,455 shares during the quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,216,150 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,598,608,000 after buying an additional 230,570 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,368,655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,229,291,000 after buying an additional 995,998 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,110,828 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,192,319,000 after buying an additional 249,683 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,846,261 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,090,916,000 after buying an additional 17,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,252,966 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $480,237,000 after buying an additional 27,388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $509.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, November 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $420.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $445.00.

Shares of LMT stock traded up $4.17 on Tuesday, reaching $341.85. The stock had a trading volume of 2,993,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,391,097. The stock has a market cap of $95.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $356.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $372.55. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $266.11 and a 1 year high of $442.53.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The aerospace company reported $6.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.07 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.14 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

